Batting great Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday completes his 50 years since making his debut in international cricket. Gavaskar made his Test debut on March 6, 1971, against West Indies and took the cricketing world by storm with his sensational batting in his first series itself. Gavaskar slammed 774 runs in four Tests. It was the highest aggregate achieved in a debut series, beating George Headley’s 703.

Gavaskar is arguably one of the greatest Test batsmen to ever play the game. He scored 10,122 runs in 125 Tests as he also held the record of most runs in the longest format of the game for a very long period Sachin Tendulkar eventually broke it.

Tendulkar also took to Twitter his idol Gavaskar for achieving the milestone.

“50 years ago on this day, he took the cricketing world by storm. He scored 774 runs in his debut series and each one of us growing up had a hero to look up to. India won the series in the West Indies and then In England and all of a sudden the sport in India had a new meaning,” Tendulkar wrote in a Twitter post. “As a young boy, I knew I had someone to look up to and try and be like him. That has never changed. He remains my hero. Wish you a happy 50th in international cricket, Mr. Gavaskar. To every one of the 1971 team a happy 50th Anniversary. You all made us proud and showed us the light,” Tendulkar tweeted.

A tribute to My Idol! 🏏🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/l6nP89pUQi Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 6, 2021

Gavaskar also played an integral role in India’s historic triumph in the 1983 World Cup under Kapil Dev’s captaincy.

Another batting legend VVS Laxman also post a heartfelt note for Gavaskar on a special day.

“My hero – Our hero. 50 years since Sunny bhai made his debut. The original superstar of Indian cricket. Then, now, forever. Such a luxury to have him so close to the game even now. Stay healthy, happy and evergreen Sunny bhai .. #Legend #Inspiration #Respect,” he tweeted.

My hero – Our hero. 50 years since Sunny bhai made his debut. The original superstar of Indian cricket. Then, now, forever. Such a luxury to have him so close to the game even now. Stay healthy, happy and evergreen Sunny bhai .. #Legend #Inspiration #Respect pic.twitter.com/3zexjRyw1F VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 6, 2021

Gavaskar was also part of India’s team during the 1985 World Championship of Cricket victory. He played 108 ODIs and scored 3,092 runs.

Currently, Gavaskar is doing the commentary job in the ongoing Test series between India and England.