Sunil Gavaskar Gives '24 Carat Gold' Advice To Rohit Sharma To Overcome Lean Patch, 'Take Break From IPL'

Rohit Sharma has made 184 runs in 10 matches with a disappointing average of 18.40 runs in IPL 2023.

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma's poor form with the willow continued as the MI skipper failed to deliver in the CSK vs MI clash. The MI batting order was shattered at Chepauk as the team was bundled out for a total of 139 runs, which the Chennai Super Kings achieved with ease, winning the "El Clasico" with six wickets.

The Hitman's poor run with the bat is a significant concern, not for his IPL franchise but the national side as well, especially with the WTC final and ODI World Cup 2023 lined up in the next few months.

I Would Say That Rohit Should Take A Break For The Time Being : Sunil Gavaskar Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels that Rohit should take a break from IPL for some time to get prepared for the WTC Final, which will be played between India and Australia from 7-11 June at The Oval, England.

"I would say that Rohit should maybe take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the World Test Championship final. He can come back again for the last few matches, but right now, (he should) take a little bit of a breather himself," said Gavaskar.

Rohit has scored just 184 runs at an average of 18.40 and strike-rate of 126.90 in IPL 2023, with a highest score of 65 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last month. He was dismissed on a duck against CSK yesterday, his second duck this season and 16th overall in IPL. Rohit now has more ducks than anyother batter in IPL.