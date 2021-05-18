The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore were in ominous form in the now-suspended Indian Premier League. They won five out of seven matches and looked good to make the playoffs. Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has now listed reasons for the success of RCB. Gavaskar reckoned AB de Villiers was marvellous and Devdutt Padikkal has a great future in all three formats.

“The Bangalore team had a marvellous run thanks in the main to its batting dominated by the peerless AB de Villiers. Young Devdutt Padikkal got a terrific century and looks a great prospect for the future in all forms of the game,” stated Gavaskar on his coloumn in Sportstar.

The former batting great also named Australia’s Glenn Maxwell as the surprise package. Gavaskar reckoned in IPL 2021, Maxwell showed the inclination to make the most of that talent with admirable temperament.

“Glenn Maxwell was the surprise as he batted like he bats for Australia and not like someone who has accidentally strolled onto a village green and been asked to fill in to make 11 players. That he has the talent has been known for a while, but this was one season where he has also shown the inclination to make the most of that talent with admirable temperament,” wrote Gavaskar.

Gavaskar also hailed Mohammed Siraj for being relentless at the batsman.

“Mohammed Siraj has gone from strength to strength after the tour of Australia and he was relentlessly at the batsmen even in the final over just as how he was at the first over of the innings,” Gavaskar further wrote.