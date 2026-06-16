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  • Sunil Gavaskar heaps praise on THIS star all-rounder after Afghanistan ODI, his name is…

Sunil Gavaskar heaps praise on THIS star all-rounder after Afghanistan ODI, his name is…

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar praised a star all-rounder for his impressive performance against Afghanistan in the first ODI match. Scroll down to read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 16, 2026, 04:11 PM IST

Published On Jun 16, 2026, 04:11 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 16, 2026, 04:11 PM IST

Sunil Gavaskar praise a star all-rounder after IND vs AFH 1st ODI

Sunil Gavaskar praise a star all-rounder for impressive performance vs AFG

The first match of the ODI series between India and Afghanistan was played, where the hosts dominated the visitors and defeated them by a big margin of 7 wickets at the HPCA Stadium, Chelian. The next match of the series will be played tomorrow at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s impressive all-round performance helps India against Afghanistan

Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan will be looking for a win in this match as it will help them to level the series. Meanwhile, if Shubman Gill’s Team India defeated Afghanistan, then the next match will a piece of cake for them.

Ahead of this important match for both teams, former Indian cricketer and one of the greatest players of all time, who is known for his incredible batting performance and iconic knocks, Sunil Gavaskar praised star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy for his impressive performance for team India in the first ODI clash against Afghanistan.

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Nitish Kumar Reddy showcased an impressive performance in the first match of the ODI series. Reflecting on his heroics, Reddy bowled his four over and took two important wickets from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mohammad Nabi. Both the players were crucial wickets, who could push the match for Afghanistan’s side. Nitish maintained the economy of 7.75 and conceded only 31 runs.

Also Read: BCCI announces India A replacement after injury setback, Gujarat Titans pacer earns call-up

Sunil Gavaskar backs Reddy after impressive first ODI performance

Applauding him, Sunil Gavaskar said, “Nitish Kumar Reddy picked up a huge wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz with a perfect yorker. If you can nail yorkers like that, you become a valuable asset.

Every time he tried something fancy, it went for runs. But every time he went back to the yorker, it worked,” Gavaskar said.

After that, Sunil Gavaskar also added his bowling gives Team India an additional tactical option: “So, here’s the takeaway. India now have a player in Nitish Kumar Reddy who can fill the role of a fifth or sixth bowler. Depending on the pitch and match situation, he gives the captain and selectors flexibility. ‘Pick me as a batter, pick me as a bowler, I am ready.’ That is a huge plus for any team.

Also Read: Former Sri Lanka captain waited an hour to meet Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after Dambulla controversy, shares powerful advice

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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