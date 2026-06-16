Sunil Gavaskar heaps praise on THIS star all-rounder after Afghanistan ODI, his name is…

The first match of the ODI series between India and Afghanistan was played, where the hosts dominated the visitors and defeated them by a big margin of 7 wickets at the HPCA Stadium, Chelian. The next match of the series will be played tomorrow at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s impressive all-round performance helps India against Afghanistan

Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan will be looking for a win in this match as it will help them to level the series. Meanwhile, if Shubman Gill’s Team India defeated Afghanistan, then the next match will a piece of cake for them.

Ahead of this important match for both teams, former Indian cricketer and one of the greatest players of all time, who is known for his incredible batting performance and iconic knocks, Sunil Gavaskar praised star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy for his impressive performance for team India in the first ODI clash against Afghanistan.

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Nitish Kumar Reddy showcased an impressive performance in the first match of the ODI series. Reflecting on his heroics, Reddy bowled his four over and took two important wickets from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mohammad Nabi. Both the players were crucial wickets, who could push the match for Afghanistan’s side. Nitish maintained the economy of 7.75 and conceded only 31 runs.

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Sunil Gavaskar backs Reddy after impressive first ODI performance

Applauding him, Sunil Gavaskar said, “Nitish Kumar Reddy picked up a huge wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz with a perfect yorker. If you can nail yorkers like that, you become a valuable asset.“

“Every time he tried something fancy, it went for runs. But every time he went back to the yorker, it worked,” Gavaskar said.

After that, Sunil Gavaskar also added his bowling gives Team India an additional tactical option: “So, here’s the takeaway. India now have a player in Nitish Kumar Reddy who can fill the role of a fifth or sixth bowler. Depending on the pitch and match situation, he gives the captain and selectors flexibility. ‘Pick me as a batter, pick me as a bowler, I am ready.’ That is a huge plus for any team.“

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