Gavaskar hints at India’s T20 World Cup XI as Ishan Kishan’s century puts Sanju Samson under pressure

Sunil Gavaskar suggests India’s T20 World Cup batting order is taking shape after Ishan Kishan’s match-winning century against New Zealand, raising questions over Sanju Samson’s place.

Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan

Sunil Gavaskar didn’t wait for the post-series discussions to make his point. During the fifth and final T20I between India and New Zealand in Trivandrum, the former India captain offered a clear glimpse into India’s T20 World Cup thinking – and hinted at who may be falling out of favour.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar suggested that India’s batting order is beginning to settle. “The selection committee gave Sanju Samson all the opportunities,” he said. “But now, with Ishan Kishan’s innings here and Tilak Varma likely to return, the batting order looks definite.”

Those words carried weight, especially on a night when Kishan delivered a statement knock.

Ishan Kishan’s century ends the debate

Ishan Kishan’s maiden T20I century against New Zealand was more than just a personal milestone. His blistering 103 powered India to a massive 271 for 5 and provided clarity in a long-running selection debate.

Opening the innings, Kishan took control inside the powerplay and never looked back, dismantling New Zealand’s bowling plans with authority. For the Indian team management, it was the kind of innings that forces decisions – particularly in a World Cup year.

Sanju Samson’s numbers raise concerns

For Sanju Samson, the series told a difficult story. Across five matches, he managed just 46 runs, with a highest score of 24. While he remained the designated wicketkeeper on paper, the final game offered a telling visual – Kishan took the gloves instead.

In tournaments like the World Cup, such shifts often signal more than rotation or experimentation.

Gavaskar explains the tough call

Gavaskar addressed the situation directly after the match. He acknowledged Samson’s ability but pointed out the lack of form and confidence.

“It is really difficult to drop him. And dropping him for whom?” Gavaskar said.

“Tilak Varma is a proven performer. Sanju Samson is also a proven performer, but he is not in form. In a World Cup, you can’t take chances.“

He added that unless Tilak Varma is ruled out due to fitness concerns, Samson is unlikely to feature in India’s playing XI for their opening World Cup match on February 7.

Tilak Varma’s return brings balance

Tilak Varma’s expected return adds balance and flexibility to India’s lineup. His presence allows the team to back Kishan at the top without weakening the middle order – a key requirement in high-pressure T20 tournaments.

With warm-up games approaching, Tilak’s fitness could finalize the combination India carries into the World Cup.

Kishan’s Case Grows Stronger

Kishan finished the series with 215 runs, including a century and a fifty, second only to Suryakumar Yadav. More importantly, he delivered in the role India values most – setting the tempo at the top.

His World Cup selection, initially seen as bold, was rooted in domestic dominance. Kishan had been exceptional in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, leading Jharkhand to the title with aggressive starts and consistent runs.

A Turning Point for Both Careers

For Samson, this series may represent another pause in an international career marked by promise but interrupted momentum. For Kishan, it feels different – more permanent.

The runs, the timing, and Gavaskar’s words all point in the same direction: India’s opening combination is taking shape, and Ishan Kishan has firmly placed himself at the centre of it.