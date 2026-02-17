Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among 14 ex-captains urging Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to ensure fair treatment for…

In a rare show of cross-border unity, 14 former international cricket captains – including Indian legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev – have jointly appealed to the Government of Pakistan for the fair and humane treatment of jailed former Prime Minister and 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan. The petition highlights growing alarm over Imran Khan’s deteriorating health, including recent reports of vision loss, while he remains in custody.

Appeal rooted in sportsmanship & humanity

The signatories, spanning multiple cricket nations, stressed that their plea transcends political boundaries and is driven purely by the spirit of sportsmanship and common humanity. The open letter, addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reads in part:

“We, the undersigned former captains… write with deep concern regarding the reported treatment and incarceration conditions of Imran Khan, the distinguished former Captain of Pakistan and a legendary figure in world cricket.”

They praised Imran’s monumental contributions – leading Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup triumph through skill, resilience, and leadership – and noted his universal respect as one of the game’s greatest all-rounders and captains.

Gavaskar speaks on long-time friendship & rivalry

Sunil Gavaskar, who competed fiercely against Imran on the field, spoke candidly about their personal bond:

“It’s terrible what they are doing to him. We have been friends since he was trying to qualify as an overseas player for Worcestershire and not just rivals on the field.”

The group emphasized that Imran deserves dignity befitting a former national leader and global sporting icon, regardless of political views.

Key demands in the joint petition

The captains respectfully urged the Pakistani authorities to ensure:

Immediate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of Imran Khan’s choosing to address his reported health issues, particularly vision deterioration.

Humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, including regular family visits.

Fair, transparent, and timely access to legal processes without undue delay.

They concluded by recalling cricket’s role as a bridge between nations: “Rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn – and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career. We call on authorities to honour it now.”

Signatories – A global who’s who of cricket captains

The appeal was co-signed by:

Michael Atherton OBE (England)

Allan Border AO (Australia)

Michael Brearley OBE (England)

Greg Chappell AO MBE (Australia)

Ian Chappell (Australia)

Belinda Clark AO (Australia Women)

Sunil Gavaskar (India)

David Gower OBE (England)

Kim Hughes (Australia)

Nasser Hussain OBE (England)

Sir Clive Lloyd CBE (West Indies)

Kapil Dev Nikhanj (India)

Stephen Waugh AO (Australia)

John Wright MBE (New Zealand)

Imran Khan’s health crisis – latest updates

According to recent media reports, Imran Khan, who has been in solitary confinement since September 2023 – is set to be shifted to a hospital due to escalating health concerns. Jail authorities are accused of ignoring repeated medical complaints for months. Last week, former Pakistan teammates Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar also publicly called for him to receive the best possible medical care.