Sunil Gavaskar lauds Indian management and selectors for selecting THIS star, his name is…

Team India played their second ODI of the series against Afghanistan, where they successfully defeated Afghanistan by a big margin of 170 runs and sealed the series. The next match will be a normal match for Afghanistan to perform well for the upcoming matches.

Gavaskar backs Gurnoor Brar after match-winning spell against Afghanistan

The Indian team showcased an impressive batting performance in the match, which helped them to dominate Afghanistan in the ODI series and make their performance better in the upcoming World Cup 2027.

In the match, there was one player who stole all the spotlight in the match. Yes, you guessed it right, Gurnoor Brar, who showcased a brilliant performance in the match by dismissing some great batters in the match. He bowled 10 overs and took three wickets and conceded 60 runs. His impressive bowling performance helped India bowl out Afghanistan for 232 runs and win the match by 170 runs.

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Reflecting on his impressive performance against Afghanistan, former Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Sunil Gavaskar praised the Indian management and selectors for selecting him and acknowledging his skills and potential.

â€œHis run-up is so good, his rhythm is so good, he was hitting the deck and getting the ball to climb. The wicket he got of Gurbaz was particularly impressive because of the way that bouncer followed him. It’s very accurate. It comes right at you, exactly where the batter does not want it.â€

â€œI think the selection committee deserves all the compliments. If you look at his stats, or his India A performances, they’re okay, but not to the extent where you would say he deserved an India cap. However, the selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, saw something in him, and that’s why they picked him. He’s also been backed by the management, which is so important,â€ he added.

Sunil Gavaskar praises Shubman Gill’s captaincy and match-winning century against Afghanistan

Sunil Gavaskar also applauded Indian captain, Shubman Gill for his iconic knock against Afghanistan in the second ODI of the series.

â€œWhen you’re not getting runs, you’re not confident about making those marginal moves that come from your gut feel, like holding back a bowler who has bowled well, giving him an extra over, or moving a fielder from a certain position. That gut feel is a lot stronger when you’re personally performing.â€

â€œBut if you’re not performing, even when you get a gut feel, you’re apprehensive about making that call because you’re worried about getting it wrong. Since you’re also not performing as a player, you’ll be criticised for your captaincy as well,â€ he added.