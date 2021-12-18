Johannesburg: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the generation and is the frontrunner to edge Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries. But – over the past two seasons – he has not got a three-figure score and that would be irritating him. He would like to get the monkey off the back when India takes on hosts South Africa in a three-match Test series soon.

Ex-India stalwart Sunil Gavaskar feels it is time the world gets to see the good-old Virat who scores centuries for fun.

“We may see the Virat from two years ago, slamming centuries after centuries,” the former India captain said on Sports Tak.

Hoping Rohit does well as captain, Gavaskar reckoned the Mumbai Indians captain could score more runs as the responsibility would be more.

“We have also seen that when Rohit Sharma was made captain of Mumbai Indians, he took those scored of 20, 30 and 40 runs and converted them into big scores. When you are captain, you play with a lot more responsibilities. Your shot selection gets better. You know you have to set an example and MI reaped the benefits by winning the title five times. It is possible to see Rohit score even more runs once he is the white-ball captain,” Gavaskar pointed out.

With India now back in South Africa, the place from where the stunning overseas run began, Kohli and Co. have firmly set their sights to win a Test series in the Rainbow nation, something which has never happened in the past.

The first Test starts on 26 December at Centurion.