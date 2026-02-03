Gavaskar MOCKS Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 boycott, says, ‘They might…’

Sunil Gavaskar takes a cheeky dig at Pakistan's boycott of India in T20 World Cup 2026. Urges ICC to act against last-minute withdrawals.

Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has offered a witty yet pointed take on Pakistan’s decision to boycott their group-stage clash against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, suggesting the stance could flip under pressure-just as Pakistani players often reverse their retirements.

The Pakistan government announced on Sunday via social media that the national team would participate in the tournament (starting February 7) but would not take the field for the highly anticipated match against Suryakumar Yadav’s India on February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The move follows the ICC’s exclusion of Bangladesh from the event after denying their venue-shift request over security concerns.

Gavaskar’s Light-Hearted Jab at Potential Reversal

Speaking to Aaj Tak and India Today, Gavaskar drew a humorous parallel to the frequent U-turns in Pakistani cricket history.

“Their decision could change once the world starts reacting to their boycott. There’s nothing new in this. Pakistani cricketers are known to make U-turns on retirement, saying their fans want them to continue,” Gavaskar said.

“Similarly, it’s possible Pakistani fans may question their government about this decision. So I don’t see any problem here. Pakistani players have set the example-they return 8-10 days after retiring. Something similar could happen before February 15,” he added.

Call for ICC Action to Deter Future Incidents

Gavaskar stressed the seriousness of a last-minute withdrawal and urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to impose consequences.

“Definitely. I think if you withdraw at the last moment, that’s an issue. If you withdraw earlier, that’s another matter altogether. But if you withdraw on the eve of the tournament, then yes, the ICC should step in and take action.”

“I don’t know what action they will take, but since many boards are involved, it won’t be one person’s decision. Still, whatever is done should ensure that no team in the future considers doing this,” he concluded.

The ICC has already warned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the “significant and long-term implications” of selective participation, calling it contrary to the spirit of global events.

Pakistan remains in Group A (with India, Namibia, USA, and Netherlands) and is scheduled to play their other matches in Colombo. If the boycott holds, India would receive a walkover (two points), while Pakistan risks point deductions, ranking impacts, and potential broader sanctions.

Gavaskar’s comments highlight the mix of rivalry, politics, and commercial stakes in the India-Pakistan fixture, one of cricket’s biggest draws, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. The tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, runs until March 8.