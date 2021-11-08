Abu Dhabi: Bio-bubble and bubble fatigue seemed to be a problem for the Indian team during the T20 World Cup and are now being cited as a reason for not making the knockouts. The Virat Kohli-led outfit came into the big tournament as favourites, but now they have surprisingly not made the next round.

While fingers are being pointed at the team, ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar reckons a few players could have avoided the last few IPL games. As per Gavaskar, that would have helped players manage their workload in a better manner.

Gavaskar said on Sports Tak: “Having said that, maybe at that stage, when we talk about the workload factor, to take it easy, etc. So could some of the Indian players have not played the last few matches of the IPL? Could they have avoided playing that and kept themselves fresh for India? Well, that’s something that they will be able to answer. Particularly when you know that you may not be able to qualify, should some of the players have taken a break and given themselves one week, 10 days break to freshen up and recharge their batteries?”

With Afghanistan losing to New Zealand, India will now play a dead rubber against Namibia on Monday, capping off a disappointing end to Virat Kohli’s T20 captaincy career.

It would be interesting to see the passion and hunger they show in the dead rubber. India would start favourites against Namibia, who would be hoping to give Kohli and Co a run for their money.