Mohali: India faced defeat in the first game of the three-match T20I series against Australia by four wickets in Mohali on Tuesday. Top-notch fifties by Hardik Pandya and K.L Rahul and a vital knock by Suryakumar Yadav powered India to 208/6 in 20 overs. However, a terrible bowling performance by India ensured that Australia chased the target easily in the 20th. Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has raised concern regarding Indian bowlers, especially Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

While India lost the wickets of Rohit and Kohli inside the first six overs of the match, there was a great show of intent by Hardik (71 not out off 30), KL Rahul (55 off 35) and Suryakumar (46 off 25). Chasing a big target, opener Cameron Green played a sensational knock (61) and gave Australia a flying start.

In the end, Matthew Wade played a brilliant knock to take his team to victory. Among India bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished the match with the figures of 4-0-52-0 after giving 16 runs in the 19th over.

“We didn’t actually bowl as well. It’s a real concern. When somebody like a Bhuvneshwar Kumar is going for so many runs every single time, when he is expected in 18 deliveries in 3 matches that India have lost against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia, he has given away 49 runs which is almost like 3 runs per ball,” Sunil Gavaskar told India today.

“Someone of his experience and his calibre, you expect maybe he would give 35-36 runs. That really is an area of concern,” he added.

He also spoke about Harshal Patel’s dismal performance in the match. Sunil Gavaskar said, “Harshal is generally a very meaty bowler. But let’s not forget he is coming back after a long break. That’s why it’s so important for the bowlers to have plenty of overs under their belt before they get to the World Cup.”

“That’s the reason, India can maybe play Bumrah and Harshal even in a couple of the ODIs just to get miles in their legs. And to get their rhythm going. That’s something that the Indian management will have to look at,” he concluded.

India will play the second match of the series in Nagpur on Friday.