<strong>Mohali:</strong> India faced defeat in the first game of the three-match T20I series against Australia by four wickets in Mohali on Tuesday. Top-notch fifties by Hardik Pandya and K.L Rahul and a vital knock by Suryakumar Yadav powered India to 208/6 in 20 overs. However, a terrible bowling performance by India ensured that Australia chased the target easily in the 20th. Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has raised concern regarding Indian bowlers, especially Bhuvneshwar Kumar. <p></p> <p></p>While India lost the wickets of Rohit and Kohli inside the first six overs of the match, there was a great show of intent by Hardik (71 not out off 30), KL Rahul (55 off 35) and Suryakumar (46 off 25). Chasing a big target, opener Cameron Green played a sensational knock (61) and gave Australia a flying start. <p></p> <p></p>In the end, Matthew Wade played a brilliant knock to take his team to victory. Among India bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished the match with the figures of 4-0-52-0 after giving 16 runs in the 19th over. <p></p> <p></p>"We didn't actually bowl as well. It's a real concern. When somebody like a Bhuvneshwar Kumar is going for so many runs every single time, when he is expected in 18 deliveries in 3 matches that India have lost against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia, he has given away 49 runs which is almost like 3 runs per ball," Sunil Gavaskar told India today. <p></p> <p></p>"Someone of his experience and his calibre, you expect maybe he would give 35-36 runs. That really is an area of concern," he added. <p></p> <p></p>He also spoke about Harshal Patel's dismal performance in the match. Sunil Gavaskar said, "Harshal is generally a very meaty bowler. But let's not forget he is coming back after a long break. That's why it's so important for the bowlers to have plenty of overs under their belt before they get to the World Cup." <p></p> <p></p>"That's the reason, India can maybe play Bumrah and Harshal even in a couple of the ODIs just to get miles in their legs. And to get their rhythm going. That's something that the Indian management will have to look at," he concluded. <p></p> <p></p>India will play the second match of the series in Nagpur on Friday.