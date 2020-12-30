Sunil Gavaskar Reveals How Australian Legends Like Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, And Shane Warne Praised Ajinkya Rahane-Led India

Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar – who was part of the broadcast team during the Boxing Day Test at MCG – revealed the admiration former Australian legends had for Ainkya Rahane’s captaincy.

“You had to be around the Australian commentary boxes to understand the kind of admiration that was there for the way he (Rahane) lead the team amongst some of the Australian legends who were at the commentary box,” Gavaskar told India Today.

Gavaskar said Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist were among others who were hailing the Indian team who beat the hosts by eight wickets to win the Test and level the four-match Test series. Adding further Gavaskar admitted it was heartening to see that.

“So that was such a heartening thing to see that he was being praised for his leadership by these guys, someone like Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Mike Hussey, Shane Warne, they had nothing but praise for Rahane’s captaincy,” he added.

It was a big and important win as the side was not at its full strength. It had been shot out for 36 a week back at Adelaide and hence to still show the character to bounce back in the following Test sans their regular captain Virat Kohli received praise from all quarters.

Amid massive speculation, it has now been confirmed that Sydney would be hosting the New Year Test after there were reports that the third Test could be played in Melbourne itself due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Both sides could make a few changes as players – who have recovered from injures – could be drafted into the side .