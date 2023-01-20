Sunil Gavaskar Slams Selection Committee Over Sarfaraz Snub With A Brutal 'Fashion Show' Dig

Sarfaraz Khan has been on a runs scoring spree, with three centuries in Ranji Trophy 2023

New Delhi: The exclusion of Sarfaraz Khan from the Indian Test team has left many experts baffled. Sarfaraz Khan has been on a run-scoring spree yet the selectors have paid no heed to his performances. When the squad for the first two Tests against Australia was announced, it was expected that Sarfaraz would find a place in the Indian team, however, the selectors preferred Suryakumar Yadav over Sarfaraz. Gavaskar took a brutal dig at the All India Selection Committee and said that if the selectors are looking for slim players they should go to a fashion show and find models, adding that if a player is physically fit, his shape and size shouldn't concern the selectors. "If you are looking for only slim and trim guys, then might as well go to a fashion show and find some other models and give a bat and ball in their hands and then improve them. That's not the way cricket goes. You have cricketers in all shapes and sizes. Don't go by the size, go by the scores or wickets. He is not staying off the field when he scores a hundred. He is back on the field again. So, all that tells you is that the man is fit," Gavaskar told India Today. Gavaskar's comments came days after Sarfaraz slammed his third century of the Ranji Trophy 2023. Gavaskar also said that Yo-Yo test can not be the only selection criteria. "How can you score runs? I think at the end of the day if you are unfit, you aren't gonna score hundreds. Cricket fitness is the most important thing. Yo-Yo Test can't be the only criterion. You got to make sure that the man is cricket fit as well. If the person, whoever it is, is cricket fit, then I don't think it should be any matter," Gavaskar added.