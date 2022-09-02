New Delhi: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reckons that India batter KL Rahul has to come good in the next few matches, failing which his spot in the T20 World Cup squad might go to Shubman Gill who has been in brillint form in recent times and showed his class against West Indies and Zimbabwe. Gavaskar further added that there is definitely a stiff fight for the opening slot and the fight is tough and Rahul has to score runs to justify his spot in the World Cup squad scheduled to be held in Australia in October.

“See, Shubman Gill has batted so brilliantly in Zimbabwe and West Indies so there definitely is a stiff fight for the opening slot, the fight is tough. So if you aren’t scoring runs and not in form then it’s concerning. It’s a matter of the World Cup, where you should only take players who are in form,” Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

India is currently playing in the Asia Cup where Rahul has looked out of sorts at the top of the order after coming back from injury. The former India captain believes that the selectors will probably have to look elsewhere if the India opener doesn’t show signs of coming back to form.

“There is no scope of taking a chance with someone there, hoping that after 2-3 matches, a player will return to form. No. Because all World Cup matches are tough. Rahul has a few matches left and he will have to score runs otherwise, the selection committee will think what to do next,” added Gavaskar.