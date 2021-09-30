Sunil Gavaskar has high hopes on India’s two brightest players- KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant and wants them to be the next vice-captains for India in T20 Internationals. Rohit Sharma will be taking over the reign after current captain, Virat Kohli steps down after the Mega event in UAE/Oman.

In Star Sports’ show “Cricket Connected’, the former India International is looking forward to see both KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as deputies to Rohit Sharma in the shortest format of the game.

“… And then, I’m looking at KL Rahul for vice-captain,” Gavaskar said in Star Sports’ show ‘Cricket Connected’. “I would also keep Rishabh Pant in mind,” Gavaskar added.

In the going IPL, Delhi Capitals captain, Rishabh Pant has notched up 311 runs with an decent average of 38.87 and while being the captain now he has performed really well and his side are already in a better position for the playoffs. Gavaskar cited the fact that how the wicket-keeper batsman handled the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in the second leg of IPL 2021.

“He has been really impressive in the way he has led a star-studded Delhi team and the bowling changes that he has been making in the T20 format, using Nortje and Rabada in such a clever manner that actually shows a street-smart captain,” Gavaskar said.