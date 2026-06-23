Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI to give India cricketers…, Questions rotation policy

India’s packed cricket calendar has once again sparked debate over player workload, and this time former captain Sunil Gavaskar has called on the BCCI to take a long-term view. The batting great believes India’s top cricketers are playing too much cricket throughout the year and deserve a dedicated break to recover both physically and mentally.

The discussion gained momentum after India completed a 3-0 ODI series sweep over Afghanistan, having already played a one-off Test against the same opposition shortly after the conclusion of IPL 2026.

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Gavaskar wants mandatory annual break for players

Writing in his column for Mid-Day, Gavaskar urged the BCCI to ensure centrally contracted players receive at least one month of complete rest every year.

He also recognized India’s role in fostering emerging cricket nations via bilateral series but cautioned that player welfare must not be compromised in the increasingly packed calendar.

According to Gavaskar, India’s cricketers are rarely away from international or franchise commitments, making a proper break essential for their longevity.

Former India captain questions workload management

Gavaskar also took aim at the growing trend of resting players through rotation policies.

He argued that constantly rotating players weakens the value of representing India and believes places in the national side should be earned rather than handed out because senior players are being rested.

“Yes, BCCI is like the elder brother to countries like Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka, and have always tried to help them grow on the field and boost their finances by touring these countries. However, our cricketers’ health and fitness are also crucial and there should be a clear month’s rest for our players in the year. India is blessed with talent and so you can rotate the players but that is cheapening the India cap. The cap mustn’t be given because a player replaces the undroppable player who is rested. It has to be earned.“

Best players should represent India, says Gavaskar

The legendary opener pointed to India’s recent Test against Afghanistan and questioned the need to rest key players when the national team is in action.

Gavaskar used Jasprit Bumrah as an example, suggesting elite players would naturally want to add more achievements to their international records whenever India plays.

“In the Test against Afghanistan who have been honest triers but nothing more, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul scored centuries, and Manav Suthar made an impressive debut. Jasprit Bumrah was rested but wouldn’t he have liked to have added a fifer or a tenfer to his career record against this team. When India is playing, then the best team must play, unless there are injuries of course. But this resting because of workload must be avoided as much as possible. Have a look at the calendar and you will see that India is playing every month somewhere or the other.”

Use India A and U-19 teams to develop talent: Gavaskar

Gavaskar clarified that he is not against giving opportunities to young players. However, he feels India A tours and Under-19 cricket are better platforms for grooming future stars without placing extra burden on senior internationals.

He believes India’s elite players need protected time away from the game to maintain peak performance levels.

“Yes, by all means have ‘A’ team and U-19 matches so that young players get the opportunity and the experience, but please spare our elite players and ensure they as a team and not just as individuals get at least a month’s break in the year.”

Gavaskar also thinks about the fans

The former skipper added that a short break from nonstop cricket could benefit supporters as well.

With India’s schedule already locked in for this year, Gavaskar admitted changes cannot be made immediately, but hopes future calendars will include a dedicated rest period.

“This year’s schedule is already done and nothing can be changed but since the thinking is to have the IPL start and finish early next year is there, then please add a month’s rest to not just the players but the fans of Indian cricket.”

India’s next assignment will be a two-match T20I series against Ireland in Belfast before travelling to England for five T20Is and three ODIs beginning on July 1.