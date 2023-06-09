Sunil Gavaskar Wants India To Post Avoid Follow-on In WTC 2023 Final Against Australia

Legendary Indian Cricketer Sunil gavaskar suggested, how India can make a comeback in the World Test Championship final against Australia.

New Delhi: The final of the World Test Championship is taking place at The Oval in London. The world's No. 1 test team, India, is facing World Test Championship leaders Australia. Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to firld first. Though it was not a good start for India as Australian star players Travis Head's and Steve Smith's smashed 163 and 121 respectively which helped Australia dominate India.

On Day 2 of the five day test match, India's top batting order collapsed as Aussie bowling unit used fuller deliveries and bounce in the pitch to good effect to leave India on 151/5 in 38 overs at stumps.

Now on Day 3, India will hope to bounce back in the tournament win the ICC trophy. Former Indian legendary cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar said that the first target for the Indian team at the moment should be to surpass the follow-on score.

"What the Australians have seen in 2001 when Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman had that massive partnership. Sorry, I am reminding you of that (to Justin Langer). They batted for almost two days. Then India came back on the last day and dismiss Australia to win. And then went on to win the last Test as well. I do not think Australia will entertain any thoughts of giving a follow-on. Because if they do, and India bats well, India has the ability. They made some misjudgments. They made some errors," Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"They were out shouldering some deliveries, getting bowled. They could score some runs, like it happened at Eden Gardens. On the last day, when the ball is turning, Ravindra Jadeja can create some magic. So, India's first target would be to get past that score of 269 and try and reduce the lead as much as possible," he said.