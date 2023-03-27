Advertisement

Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur Leading Race To Replace Shreyas Iyer As Kolkata Captain For IPL 2023 - Report

According to the reports franchise are looking at two bowling all-rounders as the leading candidates.

Updated: March 27, 2023 1:09 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: Indian Premier League is set to start in less than a week's time. The 16th edition of IPL will start on March 31 (Friday). The first clash will be between defending champion Gujarat and MS Dhoni's Chennai. However, even before the tournament has begun, one of the most successful franchises of the league, Kolkata have been dealt with a huge blow as their captain Shreyas Iyer is likely to rule out of the entirety of the tournament due to a back injury.

The question arises, who will lead the two-time champions, Kolkata in absence of the dependable middle-order Indian batsman. According to the reports by The Times of India franchise are looking at two bowling all-rounders as the leading candidates. Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur are leading the race to become Kolkata's skipper for IPL 2023.

The reports states that KKR will announce their captain in the mega ceremony which will feature the performance of Kolkata's owner Shah Rukh Khan and a popular overseas singer.

"Within a day or two, KKR are set to make the announcement of their new captain in a grand function with their owner, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and an overseas pop star set to light up the occasion," a source close to the developments told TOI.

Sunil Narine brings alot of experience to the team for the franchise. He is leading wicket-taker in history, with 122 scalps, and has been an integral part in their two IPL triumphs in 2012 and 2014.

Kolkata will play their first match against Punjab on April 1 at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium which will start from 3.30 PM IST.

 

