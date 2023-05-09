Sunny Leone Reveals Her Love For MS Dhoni, Picks Her Favourite IPL Team
Sunny Leone picked MS Dhoni as his favourite cricketer and Chennai Super Kings as his favourite team.
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has picked MS Dhoni as his favourite cricketer and Chennai Super Kings as his favourite IPL team. Sunny Leone revealed the information on his Instagram stories. Sunny Leone also hailed Sachin Tendulkar and termed him a legend of Indian cricket. When asked about the best finisher in the game, Sunny Leone once again picked MS Dhoni.
Sunny was also asked to pick the best footballer between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi but Sunny won hearts when she picked Sunil Chhetri as the best footballer.
SUNNY LEONE is also a fan of @MSDhoni @ChennaiIPL ?#WhistlePodu #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/NgS92DJfQv
DHONI Trends (@TrendsDhoni) May 9, 2023
MS Dhoni Might Play IPL 2024: Suresh Raina
Amidst the speculations surrounding MS Dhoni's retirement, Dhoni's close friend Suresh Raina has revealed that Dhoni is not thinking about retirement any time soon. Raina said that Dhoni told him he will win IPL trophy and then play for one more year.
"Woh toh bol rahe hain mein trophy jeet ke ek saal aur khelunga (He was saying that after winning the IPL trophy, I will play one more year). But he's looking good and is batting really well. Plus, there's a good team combination now and as many can see, there's always a Dhoni ki paathshaala (the Dhoni masterclass) after the end of the post-game presentation ceremony."
"You can see a lot of players are learning a lot from him. But it's his call depending on how he feels his body is going; based on that he will take a call (on his future). Through the knowledge of spending time with him, I think he should play another year," said Raina, an IPL expert for JioCinema, in a select virtual interaction.
