Sunny Leone Reveals Her Love For MS Dhoni, Picks Her Favourite IPL Team

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has picked MS Dhoni as his favourite cricketer and Chennai Super Kings as his favourite IPL team. Sunny Leone revealed the information on his Instagram stories. Sunny Leone also hailed Sachin Tendulkar and termed him a legend of Indian cricket. When asked about the best finisher in the game, Sunny Leone once again picked MS Dhoni.

Sunny was also asked to pick the best footballer between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi but Sunny won hearts when she picked Sunil Chhetri as the best footballer.