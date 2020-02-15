Sunrisers Hyderabad have released their IPL 2020 schedule and will kickstart their quest for a second title against defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 1 at home.

SRH finished fourth in the league stage of the last season and beat Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator before losing to Chennai Super Kings in the second qualifier.

After their season opener, the 2016 champions will travel to Mohali where they face Kings XI Punjab before flying to Bengaluru to face Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore. Following that they will host Rajasthan Royals for their only day game of the season.

Their league campaign ends with an away game against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on May 15.

🚨 ATTENTION #OrangeArmy🚨 The moment you’ve all been waiting for. Mark your 🗓 for #IPL2020! pic.twitter.com/Z11JPXDvwu SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 15, 2020

At the IPL auction in December, SRH spent Rs 6.9 crore on seven players.

Their costliest buy at the auction was Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh whom they bought for Rs 2 crore. Apart from Marsh, they bought Priyam Garg (Rs 1.9 crore), Virat Singh (Rs 1.9 crore), Fabian Allen (Rs 50 lakh), Sandeep Bavanaka (Rs 20 lakh), Sanjay Yadav (Rs 20 lakh) and Abdul Samad (Rs 20 lakh).

Australian David Warner was the star performer for SRH last year scoring 692 runs in 12 innings and won the Orange Cap despite not playing the full season.

SRH Full Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi.