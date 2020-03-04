Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 Schedule Check Date Time-Table Fixture and Venue

Sunrisers Hyderabad play their first game against Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on April 1 and then travel for two away games, first against Kings XI Punjab at IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on April 4 and then at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on April 7. On April 12, SRH will be back home to host Rajasthan Royals and will play Kolkata Knight Riders at home again on April 16. They will then travel to MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 19 and then on April 21 will lock horns against RR in the return fixture at the Sawai Manshingh Stadium, Jaipur. On April 26, they will host Delhi Capitals at home and then CSK on April 30. On May 3, they will travel up north to face DC at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi. On May 5, they play Royal Challengers Bangalore on home. On May 9, Mumbai Indians will host SRH at the Wankhede followed by a visit to Hyderabad by Kings XI Punjab on May 15 for their final league match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 Full Schedule

DATE AGAINST VENUE TIME (IST) 1st April MUMBAI INDIANS Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 8:00 PM 4th April KINGS XI PUNJAB IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 8:00 PM 7th April ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 8:00 PM 12th April RAJASTHAN ROYALS Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 4:00 PM 16th April KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 8:00 PM 19th April CHENNAI SUPER KINGS M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 8:00 PM 21st April KINGS XI PUNJAB Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 8:00 PM 26th April DELHI CAPITALS Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 8:00 PM 30th April CHENNAI SUPER KINGS Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 8:00 PM 3rd May DELHI CAPITALS Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi 8:00 PM 5th May ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 8:00 PM 9th May MUMBAI INDIANS Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 8:00 PM 12th May KINGS XI PUNJAB Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 8:00 PM 15th May KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS Eden Gardens, Kolkata 8:00 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad

SRH squad: Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Fabian Allen, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Billy Stanlake