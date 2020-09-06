Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 Schedule: SRH India Date, Time Table, Fixtures And Venue

Sunrisers Hyderabad have turned out to be one of the most consistent teams in the IPL over the last few years.

Their best run came in 2016, when they not just qualified for the play-offs, but also won their maiden IPL title after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-scoring final.

SRH made it to the top four in each of the three seasons that followed. Led by Kane Williamson, they looked good to once again seal the deal in 2018 but were undone by Chennai Super Kings in final.

David Warner was reinstated as the side’s captain ahead of IPL 2020. The 33-year-old Australia opener, who led the team during its victorious campaign in 2016, missed the 2018 season due to his involvement in a ball-tampering episode.

Warner returned to IPL action last year but the franchise continued with the New Zealander as its first-choice skipper.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Full Squad

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Full IPL 2020 Schedule

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – September 21, Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – September 26, Abu Dhabi (7:30 PM IST)

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – September 29, Abu Dhabi (7:30 PM IST)

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – October 2, Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – October 4, Sharjah (3:30 PM IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab – October 8, Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals October 11, Dubai (3:30 PM IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings – October 13, Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders – October 18, Abu Dhabi (3:30 PM IST)

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad October 22, Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – October 24, Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals – October 27, Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – October 31, Sharjah (7:30 PM IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians – November 3, Sharjah (7:30 PM IST)