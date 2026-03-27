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Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 schedule announced: Full match list, dates, venues & time revealed
Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their IPL 2026 campaign on 28 March against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will have to start the IPL 2026 season without their regular captain Pat Cummins. The Australian all-rounder will miss the first few matches of the tournament.
SRH’s home ground is the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Their away matches will be played in Bengaluru, Kolkata, New Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.
Ishan Kishan will lead the team in the opening matches in Cummins’ absence.
SRH opening and closing matches
Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their IPL 2026 campaign on 28 March against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Interestingly, SRH’s last league stage match will also be against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on 22 May.
|Match No.
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|1
|28 March
|Saturday
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|2
|2 April
|Thursday
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|3
|5 April
|Sunday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Hyderabad
|3:30 PM
|4
|11 April
|Saturday
|Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mohali
|3:30 PM
|5
|13 April
|Monday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|6
|18 April
|Saturday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|7
|21 April
|Tuesday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|8
|25 April
|Saturday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Jaipur
|7:30 PM
|9
|29 April
|Wednesday
|Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM
|10
|2 May
|Saturday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|11
|6 May
|Wednesday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|12
|12 May
|Tuesday
|Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Ahmedabad
|7:30 PM
|13
|18 May
|Monday
|Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|14
|22 May
|Friday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad for IPL 2026
SRH squad: Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma, Travis Head, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Omkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Prafull Hinge, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Kusal Mendis, Harsh Dubey, Brydon Carse, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, David Payne.
Simple takeaway for fans
SRH fans will see a new leader in the early part of the season as Ishan Kishan takes charge while Pat Cummins is unavailable. The season kicks off with a challenging away match against the defending champions, RCB, on March 28th. They’ll also be wrapping up the league stage against the same opponent.
It’ll be worth watching how SRH navigates those initial games, especially without their experienced captain. Can Ishan Kishan step up and steer the team successfully?
RCB IPL 2026 schedule announced: Full match list, dates & venues, time revealed