With MS Dhoni back at the helm, the 4-time champions would be looking to turn things around in the second half of this season. After winning the last-ball thriller against Mumbai, Chennai failed to carry on with the winning momentum and suffered a defeat in their next game against Punjab. They have been inconsistent in all the departments and would be keen to make amends against Hyderabad. The Yellow team needs to get back to winning ways as soon as possible if they are to stand a chance of making it to the playoffs.