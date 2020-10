Kagiso Rabada is in for a chat! He starts off by saying that they know that it is not an easy tournament and the guys are relaxed and that they back themselves and they have been playing some consistent cricket. Says that there is no conscious competition between him and Nortje and they just want to do well for the team. Tells that he is not focused on Nortje’s bowling and that Nortje is bowling much quicker than him at the moment. Says that the wickets have slowed down and some of the wickets have been playing weird and that everyone has a fair idea of how they have to play and that this wicket can be slow. Ends by saying that he thinks that this is a fresh wicket if he is not mistaken.