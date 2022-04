Lucknow, one of the newest entrants in the Indian T20 League started the tournament with a loss in a close encounter but came back with a more clinical display in the second game. In both the games so far, the new franchise has displayed great fighting spirit and the depth of their batting department has been the highlight of their performance so far. Jason Holder is set to be available for selection in this game and that will boost their seam attack which has been a tad expensive. However, it was Ravi Bishnoi who yet again displayed why he is rated so highly with his crafty spin bowling in the last game and Lucknow will hope that he continues in the same vein.