KL Rahul, the Punjab skipper, says that he was unsure and was looking to bowl first as well and now, they will look to put up a good target. Tells that there is not much to lose for them and they are keen to get out there and turn it around. Informs that there are 3 changes to their side as Fabian Allen, Ishan Porel, and Adil Rashid miss out and Chris Gayle, Nathan Ellis, and Ravi Bishnoi make their way back into the team. On Gayle being back, Rahul says that they are still trying to find their winning eleven and sometimes it has worked, sometimes it has not, but having someone like Gayle is good for them and he has won a couple of games for them.Â