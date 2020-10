What about Rajasthan? Two thumping victories to begin the tournament and then hammering in the next four games. Samson started the tournament with 2 stunning half tons but since then has failed to get to double digits in the next 4 games. Smith and Buttler too have failed to get going consistently. In the bowling department too, it’s been all Jofra Archer. The spinners have done well in patches but the collective effort hasn’t come from them either. There are chances that Ben Stokes who has finished his mandatory quarantine period might play this game and if that happens, it will be a massive boost for them as the Englishman can turn things around with both bat and ball.