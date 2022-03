Rajashthan have become a team that shows a lot of promise but fails to deliver when it matters the most. This time they have brought in experienced Indian spinners such as Ashwin and Chahal to give them stability. If their explosive top order performs consistently, Rajasthan can just turn out to be the dark horses in the competition and give everyone a run for their money. So, which side will be able to start the season in winning fashion? We’ll find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.