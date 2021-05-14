“Super proud of this bindass bunch”: Ravi Shastri On India’s No.1 Ranking

New Delhi: India cricket team’s head coach Ravi Shastri praised the team for retaining the No. 1 spot in ICC Test Team Rankings ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final to be held in England. Shastri took to Twitter and wrote, “This team has shown steely resolve & unwavering focus to be crowned No. 1. It is something the boys have earned fair & square. Rules changed midway but #TeamIndia overcame every hurdle along the way. My boys played tough cricket in tough times. Super proud of this bindass bunch.”

India has been in red-hot form in the longest version of the game, having won in Australia and followed it up with a series victory in India against England.

India will face New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final. India continue to remain table toppers with a rating of 121 having accumulated 2914 points from 24 matches.

Virat Kohli’s men are closely followed by their World Test Championship final opponents, New Zealand, with a rating of 120. The Kiwis have garnered 2166 points from 18 Tests.

England (109 rating) have climbed a place to third at the expense of Australia (108 rating), down to fourth now.

Pakistan (94) are fifth, while West Indies (84) have jumped two places to sixth.

South Africa (80) and Sri Lanka (78) have dropped a rung each to seventh and eighth positions respectively, followed by Bangladesh (46) and Zimbabwe (35).

India are scheduled to play a five-match Test series against England after the ICC World Test Championship final. Having lost to India earlier in the year, England would look to bounce back and win the series at home.