Former Pakistan international Rashid Latif has claimed that the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s idea of starting a Super Series is designed to isolate other cricket nations and predicted it will be a ‘flop’ concept.

Ganguly had confirmed that there’s a proposal to start a tournament featuring India, England, Australia and another top team from 2021. During their recent trip to London, Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah had held talks with their England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) counterparts regarding the proposal.

“Australia, England, India and another top team will feature in the Super Series, which begins in 2021, and the first edition of the tournament will be played in India,” Ganguly, a former India captain, had said.

Latif, in a YouTube video, has criticised the concept. “By playing such a series, these four countries want to isolate the other member nations, which is not good news. But I think this will be a flop idea like the Big Three model, which was introduced few years back,” he said.

On Tuesday, ECB also accepted that it’s open to further exploring the four-nation tournament. “We meet regularly with other leaders from the major cricketing nations to share learnings and discuss topics that impact our sport. A four-nation tournament was raised at a meeting with the BCCI in December and we are open to discussions with other ICC members to see if this concept can develop,” the ECB said in a statement.

The Super Series is being also seen as the Big Three’s attempt to counter ICC’s plan of introducing an ODI tournament in the October-November window.