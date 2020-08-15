Veteran Indian cricketer Suresh Raina too announced his international retirement after former India skipper MS Dhoni on Saturday evening. Both the cricketers are in Chennai attending the training the six-day training camp in the lead up to IPL 13.

“It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!”

Raina played 226 ODIs and 18 Tests and 78 T20Is for India scoring 5615, 768, and 1605 runs respectively. The 33-year-old was also part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

Earlier, Dhoni who is not so active on social space took to Instagram and wrote “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

IPL 13 will start on September 19 and the final would be played on November 10. For the 51-day tournament, three venues would be used to minimise the traveling of players amid the pandemic. Dhoni and Co will leave for UAE on August 21.