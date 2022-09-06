Suresh Raina Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket, Twitterati Pays Tribute

New Delhi: Former India batter Suresh Raina has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. He took retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, after former Indian captain MS Dhoni. Suresh Raina took to Twitter to announce his decision. This move will make him eligible to compete in overseas T20 leagues.

Suresh Raina continued playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2021 but was released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2022 season.

“It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI @UPCACricket @ChennaiIPL @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities,” Suresh Raina tweeted on Tuesday.

Since an active India or domestic player can’t take part in overseas leagues, Raina needed to take this step for him to explore T20 leagues around the world.

He could also be seen in Cricket South Africa’s new T20 league, to be held next year, with all six teams owned by IPL franchises, including CSK.

Raina played his last competitive game in October 2021 when he turned up for CSK against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

As an India player, Raina played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s. He was part of the World Cup winning squad in 2011. Cricket fans also paid their tribute to the star Indian player.

