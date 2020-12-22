One of the most decorated cricketers in the country, former international Suresh Raina found himself in trouble on Tuesday for having breached COVID protocols while in Mumbai. Raina was booked under 188, 269, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Soon, the two-time World Cup-champion was released on bail. <p></p> <p></p>In a statement issued by his managing team, it states that the cricketer was in Mumbai for a shoot and was then invited by a friend for a 'quick dinner'. He was unaware of the protocols in place and once informed - like a good citizen - he complied with them. <p></p> <p></p>Raina - who is loved by his fans - has found support on Twitter where they are standing by him during this hour: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">We stand by you.... And always with you <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRaina?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRaina</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sureshraina?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sureshraina</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/westandbyyouraina?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#westandbyyouraina</a> <a href="https://t.co/KICdIGq7SB">pic.twitter.com/KICdIGq7SB</a></p> <p></p> Suresh_raina_fandom (@suresh_raina_fp) <a href="https://twitter.com/suresh_raina_fp/status/1341311108410265602?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 22, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I stand by you ... <p></p>We stand by you ... <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRaina?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRaina</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rainafamily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rainafamily</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/westandbyyouraina?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#westandbyyouraina</a></p> <p></p> Shweta Raina &#x1f470;&#x2764;&#xfe0f; (@shwetaraina1427) <a href="https://twitter.com/shwetaraina1427/status/1341300675284672513?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 22, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SureshRaina?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SureshRaina</a></p> <p></p>Once a legend <p></p>Always a legend <p></p>Forever with you <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRaina?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRaina</a> <p></p> <p></p>A MAN WITH GOLDEN HEART &#x1f495;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sureshraina?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sureshraina</a> <a href="https://t.co/JBiMB1QbYR">pic.twitter.com/JBiMB1QbYR</a> <p></p> <p></p> ShikhaRai (Mahi&#x1f49b;) (@Shikharai07) <a href="https://twitter.com/Shikharai07/status/1341337465597034501?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 22, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">My 1 heart &#x2665;&#xfe0f; <p></p>2 Eyes &#x1f440; <p></p>7 Litres of Blood <p></p>206 Bones <p></p>5 Million Blood Cells <p></p>60 Trillion DNA <p></p>Tells Proud to be a Fan of You <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRaina?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRaina</a> &#x2665;&#xfe0f;&#x2665;&#xfe0f;&#x2665;&#xfe0f;</p> <p></p>LOVE U FOREVER <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SureshRaina?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SureshRaina</a> <a href="https://t.co/0F5SxqNZT5">pic.twitter.com/0F5SxqNZT5</a> <p></p> <p></p> Sai kumar Chaudhari (@tammineedi_sai) <a href="https://twitter.com/tammineedi_sai/status/1341337772066361345?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 22, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Until My <p></p>Last Breath <p></p>Forever a RAINA Soul &#x2665;&#xfe0f;&#x2665;&#xfe0f; <p></p>SURESH RAINA FOREVER <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SureshRaina?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SureshRaina</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeStandByRaina?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeStandByRaina</a> <a href="https://t.co/TaahaLrkzF">pic.twitter.com/TaahaLrkzF</a></p> <p></p> Sai kumar Chaudhari (@tammineedi_sai) <a href="https://twitter.com/tammineedi_sai/status/1341337130581151746?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 22, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">We are always support you and stand by you champ ..take care. <p></p>Lots of love Champion <p></p><a href="https://twitter.com/ImRaina?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRaina</a> &#x2764;&#xfe0f; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/spreadpositivity?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#spreadpositivity</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForeverWithYou?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForeverWithYou</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RainaForever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RainaForever</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SureshRaina?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SureshRaina</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raina?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raina</a> <a href="https://t.co/LxUqpreGCU">pic.twitter.com/LxUqpreGCU</a></p> <p></p> Siddu_3&#x1f49a; (@Siddu_0308) <a href="https://twitter.com/Siddu_0308/status/1341330464238227457?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 22, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Raina is no stranger to doing charity work and that is another reason why he is loved by his fans. Recently, he opened a cricket academy to help underprivileged kids from rural parts of Kashmir take to the sport. He also adopted 34 schools to ensure the good health of the students.