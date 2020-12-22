One of the most decorated cricketers in the country, former international Suresh Raina found himself in trouble on Tuesday for having breached COVID protocols while in Mumbai. Raina was booked under 188, 269, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Soon, the two-time World Cup-champion was released on bail.

In a statement issued by his managing team, it states that the cricketer was in Mumbai for a shoot and was then invited by a friend for a ‘quick dinner’. He was unaware of the protocols in place and once informed – like a good citizen – he complied with them.

Raina – who is loved by his fans – has found support on Twitter where they are standing by him during this hour:

#SureshRaina Once a legend Always a legend Forever with you @ImRaina A MAN WITH GOLDEN HEART 💕#sureshraina pic.twitter.com/JBiMB1QbYR ShikhaRai (Mahi💛) (@Shikharai07) December 22, 2020

My 1 heart ♥️ 2 Eyes 👀 7 Litres of Blood 206 Bones 5 Million Blood Cells 60 Trillion DNA Tells Proud to be a Fan of You @ImRaina ♥️♥️♥️ LOVE U FOREVER #SureshRaina pic.twitter.com/0F5SxqNZT5 Sai kumar Chaudhari (@tammineedi_sai) December 22, 2020

Until My Last Breath Forever a RAINA Soul ♥️♥️ SURESH RAINA FOREVER #SureshRaina #WeStandByRaina pic.twitter.com/TaahaLrkzF Sai kumar Chaudhari (@tammineedi_sai) December 22, 2020

Raina is no stranger to doing charity work and that is another reason why he is loved by his fans. Recently, he opened a cricket academy to help underprivileged kids from rural parts of Kashmir take to the sport. He also adopted 34 schools to ensure the good health of the students.