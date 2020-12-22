Former India cricketer Suresh Raina was among a host of celebrities to have been arrested in a Mumbai club for allegedly flouting coronavirus norms. Apart from Raina, singer Guru Randhawa and ex-wife of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan Sussanne Khan were also among those arrested following a raid at the Mumbai Dragonfly club.

Both Raina and Randhawa were later released on bail.

According to a report in India Today, a total of 34 arrests were made including seven staff members of club near Mumbai airport. Apart from flouting covid-19 norms, the pub reportedly was also open beyond the permissible hours.

Raina and Randhawa along with others were booked under sections 188, 269 , 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to a report in NDTV, the raids were done at 2:50 AM IST.

The Maharashtra government had imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am from Friday after reports emerged of a new coronavirus strain spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom. Several restrictions have also been put into place ahead of the new year as a precautionary step.

Raina announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year in August, the same day as former India captain MS Dhoni. However, he will continue to play for his domestic team Uttar Pradesh and in the Indian Premier League.

The 34-year-old represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is. He scored over 7,00 runs across formats including seven centuries and 48 half-centuries.

He was to turn out for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 but returned from the UAE where the season was held citing personal reasons.

Raina will also be part of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a domestic T20 tournament.