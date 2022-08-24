New Delhi: Veteran Indian batter Suresh Raina is one of the most popular cricketers in India, more so because of his association with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. However, Raina went unsold in the IPL mega auction last year and that broke the hearts of his million fans who were eagerly waiting to see the southpaw in action.

In delightful news for the fans, Suresh Raina has dropped a big hint about his return to cricket. Raina posted a 26-sec video on Twitter and wrote, “First love. Back on the field.” In the video, Raina can be seeing batting While it’s not confirmed how and when Raina will return to the field, the fans are going gaga over the video on social media.

Raina could return to action in Legends League cricket or maybe, he can be part of ILT20 and CSA league, as several IPL franchises own teams in the lucrative tournament. Nothing as of now is clear but the video is giving moments of joy to the fans.

Raina announced his retirement form cricket with MS Dhoni in 2020. Raina played 226 ODIs, 18 Tests and 78 ODIs for India and scored over 7000 runs across formats. Raina also is one of the most successful IPL cricketer and is among the top five run-getters in the history of the league.