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Suresh Raina pens heartfelt note for Ajinkya Rahane; Rohit Sharma and Gill join tributes

Ajinkya Rahane's retirement from international cricket drew emotional reactions from across the cricket fraternity.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 31, 2026, 02:23 PM IST

Published On Jul 31, 2026, 02:23 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 31, 2026, 02:23 PM IST

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina

Former India batter Suresh Raina paid a glowing tribute to Ajinkya Rahane following the latter’s decision to draw the curtains on his international career, adding that the right-handed batter’s humility, determination, and immense contribution to Indian cricket.

Rahane, who represented India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is, announced his retirement from international cricket and all formats on Thursday. Known for his stoic technique and solid performances in overseas conditions, Rahane famously led India to a historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy series triumph in Australia in 2020/21.

What a journey it’s been, Jinks @ajinkyarahane88! Congratulations on a fantastic career. It was always a pleasure sharing the dressing room and the field with you. Your humility, determination, and commitment to the team have always earned everyone’s respect.

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Wishing you and your family all the happiness and success in this new chapter. Keep inspiring, brother. Thank you for everything you’ve done for Indian cricket,” Raina wrote on his ‘X’ account on Friday.

Rohit Sharma praises Rahane’s professionalism

Rohit Sharma, Rahane’s long-time team-mate in the Indian set-up, lauded his commitment and professionalism which set him apart from others.

We’ve shared the dressing room for so many years and I know how much hard work has gone into everything you’ve achieved. Your commitment and professionalism have always set you apart. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Best wishes!,” he wrote on X.

Shubman Gill thanks Rahane for inspiring a generation

India’s Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill also hailed Rahane for leading the national side through some of its toughest days.

What a career, what a role model. Ajju bhai led us through some of Indian cricket’s toughest days and made us believe anything was possible. Thank you for the memories and the lessons on and off the field. All the best for the next innings!

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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