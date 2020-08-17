Former India skipper MS Dhoni and veteran middle-order batsman Suresh Raina send the whole nation into heartbreak as the duo announced their international retirement from cricket on August 15. Once the announcement was made, speculations grew about the mystery behind the date – while some felt it one is reading too much into it, some others felt that there must be some thought behind the date.

Raina has finally revealed the secret behind choosing Agust 15 to retire. In an exclusive interview with Dainik Jagran, Raina said he knew that Dhoni would be making the big announcement as the T20 World Cup was postponed to next year amid the pandemic.

“We had already made up our minds to retire on Saturday (August 15). Dhoni’s jersey number is 7 and mine is 3 put it together and it makes 73. And on August 15, India completed 73 years of independence, so there couldn’t have been a better day,” Raina said.

Raina also revealed further that after the announcement, both of them ”hugged each other and cried”.

Meanwhile, former BCCI president – someone, who had got Dhoni on board for CSK said that he can play for the franchise for as long as he wants. Srinivasan – someone who knows Dhoni closely – said that he does not think too much beyond the match.

“At present, let CSK win the IPL. One of the reasons for CSK’s success under Dhoni is that he never thinks beyond the match. He never gets digressed. And we will follow the same policy now (with regards to Dhoni’s future at CSK after he hangs up his boots),” he said.

Dhoni – who is currently in Chennai for a six-day training camp for CSK in the build-up to the IPL – will be leading the franchise and the side will leave for UAE on August 21.