Former India cricketer Suresh Raina opened up on his decision to pull out of the Indian Premier League 2020. Raina – who pulled out of the tournament at the last minute citing ‘personal reasons’ – said that he had ‘no regrets’ on his call.

There were reports that had suggested that Raina was unhappy with the balcony given to him and hence he left. But, Raina has once again quashed all the rumours and claimed that he returned to India because his family was attacked by unidentified assailants in Pathankot and wanted to be there with his kids and wife at that time.

In a conversation with The Times of India, he said, “Why would there be any regret. I spent time with my kids and was there for my family.”

“I really wanted to come back to my family. There was an incident in Punjab and they needed me (his uncle and cousins in Pathankot were murdered during a robbery). My wife needed me here, too, during the pandemic. I have been playing for 20 years so I know I will do it again. But when your family needs you, you have to be there. I felt that was the wise thing to do at that time,” he added.

Raina had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, just hours after his former India captain MS Dhoni did the same.

Meanwhile, Raina has been included in the Uttar Pradesh squad for the upcoming season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

It would be interesting to see the kind of form Raina is in when he plays the domestic tournament as the IPL would take place just after that.