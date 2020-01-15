Sports personalities such as Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina among others lauded the efforts of the Indian Army on Army Day on Wednesday. Every January 15, the nation celebrates and salutes the brave soldiers of the country. <p></p> <p></p>Sports Minister <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/kiren-rijiju">Kiren Rijiju</a> shared a photo with Army personnel on his Twitter handle and wrote: "On 'Army Day' I extend my greetings to the entire Armed Force personnel and their families. I salute all the brave martyrs who gave their lives for our motherland." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">On "Army Day" I extend my greetings to the entire Arm Force personnel and their families. I salute all the brave martyrs who gave their lives for our motherland. <a href="https://t.co/t4D0tYyXl1">pic.twitter.com/t4D0tYyXl1</a></p> <p></p> Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) <a href="https://twitter.com/KirenRijiju/status/1217305327328055297?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 15, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Wishing our Indian Army personnel and their families a happy Army Day. We thank our jawans for their selfless service to the nation. Jai Hind! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArmyDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArmyDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/WXSQAULQAC">pic.twitter.com/WXSQAULQAC</a></p> <p></p> Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1217329853445206018?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 15, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Batting great <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/sachin-tendulkar">Sachin Tendulkar</a> also tweeted: "Wishing our Indian Army personnel and their families a happy Army Day. We thank our jawans for their selfless service to the nation. Jai Hind! #ArmyDay." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">My regards &amp; gratitude to all army personnel on this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArmyDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArmyDay</a>. Their selfless services &amp; sacrifices are unmatchable &amp; beyond any words.&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3;&#x1f64f; <a href="https://t.co/rRQTvQTUv2">pic.twitter.com/rRQTvQTUv2</a></p> <p></p> Suresh Raina&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; (@ImRaina) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRaina/status/1217354476782112768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 15, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Another India cricketer <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/suresh-raina">Suresh Raina</a> said: "My regards and gratitude to all army personnel on this #ArmyDay. Their selfless services and sacrifices are unmatchable and beyond any words." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">" You have never lived until <p></p>You have almost died, <p></p>And for those who choose to fight, <p></p>Life has a special flavor, <p></p>The protected will never know!!! " - Capt R Subramanium. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Armyday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Armyday</a> <a href="https://t.co/AtCXY9psIx">pic.twitter.com/AtCXY9psIx</a></p> <p></p> Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) <a href="https://twitter.com/GautamGambhir/status/1217294842155241472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 15, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Quoting Captain R. Subramanium, former cricketer <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/gautam-gambhir">Gautam Gambhir</a> tweeted: "You have never lived until you have almost died, And for those who choose to fight, Life has a special flavour, The protected will never know! - Capt R Subramanium. #Armyday." <p></p> <p></p>It was on January 15 in 1949 when Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.