Suresh Raina Smashes Brilliant Fifty on IPL Comeback vs Delhi Capitals

Suresh Raina made a roaring comeback to IPL as he smashed a 32-ball fifty against 2020 finalists Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. His fifty comprised of four sixes and three fours. He took a liking to Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra. Raina’s counterpunch after CSK lost two early wickets has got the team’s innings back on track.