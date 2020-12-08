Back in the day, he had the happy knack of breaking partnerships and Suresh Raina knows it more than anyone else how having multiple part-time options lends balance and versatility to every team, something India is missing these days. With all-rounder Hardik Pandya not bowling - save one game - after his back surgery, India is playing without a sixth bowling option, who can roll his arm over and be a partnership-breaker, in just concluded limited over series against Australia. <p></p> <p></p>"It is very important for a batsman to bowl and a bowler to bat, it's is always useful for the team," Raina said at the launch of the 'FrontRow' app. <p></p> <p></p>"It is very important for any captain that a batsman chips in with 4-5 overs and just slows the proceedings before your best bowler is back in the attack," he added. <p></p> <p></p>The 34-year-old Raina, who himself bowled part-time off-breaks, said former greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag all would regularly bowl for the team which helped in maintaining the balance of the side. <p></p> <p></p>"Sachin paaji bowled, Viru bhai took a lot of wickets. Yuvi paaji helped us win the World Cup with the momentum," Raina said. <p></p> <p></p>"When we used to play tournaments in the villages, to be in the team, we had to bowl alongside batting otherwise we weren't selected. <p></p> <p></p>"Fielding had to be good as we didn't know if we'd get a chance to bat or not. Bowling is arduous, no one likes to do it. But then the captain gets a choice that this player can bowl," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Talking about the FrontRow, where top celebrities from various fields put together comprehensive video lesson-based courses at accessible prices, Raina said he is delighted to share his experience with the younger generations. <p></p> <p></p>"I have been lucky to fulfil my dreams and play for the country at the top level. Over the years, I have learnt many things on and off the field which would give an edge to any aspiring cricketer. <p></p> <p></p>"FrontRow has given me a platform to give back and share this knowledge so that others can realise their cricketing dreams as well," he said. <p></p> <p></p>The first set of sessions are already available on the platform and include modules by Raina, star India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.