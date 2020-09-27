Has Suresh Raina – who pulled out of the ongoing IPL citing ‘personal reasons’ – unfollowed CSK on Twitter? No, that is not true, Raina very much follows CSK – the franchise he has been part of since its inception. Some media reports on Sunday morning suggested that Raina – who announced his international retirement last month – has snapped social media ties with CSK. It is fake news!

Suresh Raina Unfollow CSK Hmmm#RainUnFollowsCSk RCB Forever ™ (@Yuva_1234) September 27, 2020

Here is a clarification that he is still following CSK on Twitter.

When the ace CSK batsman pulled out of the IPL in UAE, some reports suggested that he was not happy with the team management for the room he was given, which had no balcony.

Soon, Raina quashed the rumours and revealed that unidentified assailants had killed his uncle in Pathankot and his aunt was critical and that is why he had to return to India.

Popularly known as Mr IPL for his astounding numbers in the league, Raina is the second-highest run-getter in the history of IPL.

Not long ago, there were rumours that he had unfollowed his best friend MS Dhoni as well, which again is false.

Meanwhile, after CSK lost back to back games, fans started requesting the return of Raina.

CSK has currently played three matches and lost two, winning one.