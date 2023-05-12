Suresh Raina Vouches For Yashasvi Jaiswal's Spot In India 2023 ODI World Cup Squad, Says Reminds Me Of Virender Sehwag

New Delhi: Yashavi Jaiswal is running riot with his willow throughout the IPL 2023. His fantastic combination with Jos Buttler has bamboozled the bowling attack of every IPL team. The 21-year-old smacked the faster fifty in IPL history (13 balls) and led his side to a tremendous victory against Kolkata Knight Riders. He started by hitting huge 26 runs in the first over of KKR skipper Nitish Rana.

Yashsavi has shown exceptional form with the bat this IPL season. The latter has scored 575 runs in 12 innings with a stunning average of 52 and a phenomenal strike rate of 167. His incredible batting style and attacking approach toward the game have brought him a lot of praise not just from Indian cricket fanatics but from big cricket names around the globe.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has showered praise for Yashasvi and even advocated for his spot in the upcoming ICC ODI Men's World Cup 2023. He even said that if he had been the selector, he would have immediately roped him in for the ODI World Cup 2023, as Yashavi reminded him of Virender Sehwag. Former CSK star also mentioned that Rohit Sharma might also have an eye on the wonder kid as he needs such kind of batters in the national side.

"If I was the Indian selector, I would have signed Jaiswal today itself for the World Cup, he is in fresh mind, he reminds me of Sehwag, I am sure Rohit Sharna will be watching this because he will be searching for batters like him. said Suresh Raina on JioCinema.

Not just Raina, but many cricket legends such as Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli praised Yashavi for his stunning performance against Kolkata Knight Riders.