Bengaluru: From heavy bidding to big stars going unsold, IPL mega auction over the two days in Bengaluru saw it all. But, one of the biggest setbacks of the auction was Suresh Raina going unsold. Popularly known as Mr. IPL, Raina could not attract a bid and hence he will not feature in the upcoming edition of the tournament. While this would come as a shock for many, it also showed how the franchises can be ruthless when it comes to splashing cash.

After the star cricketer went unsold, Chennai Super Kings took to Twitter and thanked Raina for his contributions over the years. CSK wrote: “Super Thanks for all the Yellove memories, Chinna Thala!”

But it is not this that is making the news, but an old comment from Raina that is going viral. Known to be good friends with CSK captain MS Dhoni, Raina had said that he will not be playing IPL 2022 if the former does not feature. He had also said in an interview that he would convince Dhoni to play in 2022 if CSK wins the title in 2021 – which they did.

Fans are now reacting to his old comment on social space: