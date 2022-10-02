Guwahati: Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav has been going through a purple patch in T20I cricket. The world No. 2 batter in ICC T20I rankings, Suryakumar Yadav is on the cusp of joining veterans like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, among others in an elite list. Suryakumar Yadav was at his peak during the first T20I between India and South Africa and scored a blazing 50 off 33 balls on a difficult pitch to help India win the match by eight wickets.

Suryakumar Yadav is now just 24 runs away from becoming the ninth Indian batter to reach 1000 T20I runs. If Surya manages to reach the landmark in the second T20I, he will become the third-fastest Indian batter to score 1000 T20I runs for the country, in just 31 innings.

Virat Kohli is the fastest India batter to reach 1000 T20I runs, achieving the landmark in just 27 innings. Kohli is followed by KL Rahul, who breached the 1000-run mark in 29 innings. Suryakumar Yadav will join Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Shreyas Iyer in an elite list of Indian players with more than 1000 runs.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav shattered many records with a blistering half-century in the first T20I. He broke the record of scoring most runs in a calendar year in T20Is for India, previously held by Shikhar Dhawan. Suryakumar has smashed 732 runs with an incredible strike rate of 180.29 in 2022. Surya also went past Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, who hit 42 sixes in 2021, to top the list of most sixes in a calendar year in T20Is. Surya now has hit 45 sixes this year.