Suryakumar makes MASSIVE statement after India’s T20 World Cup 2026 loss to South Africa, says…

Suryakumar Yadav admits India’s batting collapse cost them in the 76-run defeat to South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash.

India suffered a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa in their first Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Chasing 188 on a slow black-soil pitch, India never recovered after losing early wickets and were bowled out for just 111 in 18.5 overs.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav admitted the batting let the team down even though the bowlers did a great job.

“I feel we were always in the game when we started. I think we bowled really well in the beginning, 21 for 3, and the way they batted after that from 7 to 15, I think they batted really well, and then we came back again in the game later on. Overall, if we see, we bowled really well, but we could have batted a little better,” he said during the post-match presentation.

Early collapse cost India dearly

India lost Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Abhishek Sharma in the powerplay itself due to excellent bowling from South Africa. By the halfway mark of the chase, the team was already 5 down, and the match was almost over.

Suryakumar explained the importance of not losing wickets early when chasing a big total.

“My thing is sometimes you’ve got to think, if you’re chasing 180-185, you can’t win the game in the powerplay, but you might lose the game in the powerplay. We lost too many wickets in the powerplay and then we couldn’t have small partnerships which we wanted for chasing 180-185, but that’s part of the game. We learn from it, we’ll sit back and then come back stronger.“

SKY praises Bumrah and Arshdeep

Suryakumar gave special credit to the fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, who took 5 wickets together and kept South Africa under control early.

“I think everyone knows their combination has been very lethal. Both of them have played together. If you see today also, both of them bowled eight overs, picked around five wickets and gave around 45-50 runs.

“If I’m not wrong, I’m not good with numbers. But they bowled really well in partnership and that’s what we want from them. Both are experienced and it’s good to have both of them in our side.”

Looking ahead to Zimbabwe match

India’s next Super 8 game is against Zimbabwe at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Suryakumar said the team will stick to its plans and come back stronger.

“Hopefully bat well, bowl well and field well. That’s it. We’ll try and keep it simple, play the same brand of cricket which we want to play and nothing changes. I think we’ll come back strong.”

This loss puts India under pressure in Group 1. They now need to win their remaining Super 8 matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies to stay in the race for the semi-finals.

