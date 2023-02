Suryakumar To Debut, Axar Over Kuldeep; Dinesh Karthik Reveals Surprise Playing 11 For 1st Border-Gavaskar Test In Nagpur

India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has given his predicted XI for the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Nagpur. The match gets underway in Nagpur from February 9. Dinesh Karthik made a few surprise selections in his team and dropped Shubman Gill, who has been in top form in recent times, for struggling KL Rahul.

Karthik also backed Suryakumar Yadav to make his Test debut in Nagpur. In another eye-popping call, Karthik included Axar Patel in the team over Kuldeep Yadav despite Ravindra Jadeja, who is a similar bowler to Axar, in the team. As far as the wicketkeeping is concerned, Karthik picked KS Bharat over Ishan Kishan.

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj were two fast bowlers Karthik opted to go in with. Dinesh Karthik will be doing commentary for the Test series.

Kl, Rohit, Pujara, Virat, SKY, Jadeja, K S Bharat, Ashwin, Axar, Shami, Siraj