Suryakumar Yadav 84: Captain’s heroic knock saves India from collapse in T20 World Cup 2026 opener vs USA

Suryakumar Yadav smashes unbeaten 84 off 49 to rescue India from 46/4 collapse vs USA in T20 World Cup 2026 opener.

Suryakumar Yadav fifty vs USA in T20 WC 2026 opener

Captain Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 84 off 49 balls against the USA in India’s first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. It stands as the second-highest score by an Indian captain in the tournament, behind only Rohit Sharma’s 92* off 41 against Australia in 2024.

Second-Highest debut innings by a captain in T20 World Cup history

Surya’s 84* is the second-highest score in a debut innings as captain in T20 World Cup history, trailing only Chris Gayle’s 88 against Australia at The Oval in 2009.

The knock ranks as the fifth-highest score by a captain in the men’s T20 World Cup, surpassing Jos Buttler’s 83* against the USA in 2024. Chris Gayle tops the list with 98 against India in 2010.

Suryakumar maintained his excellent 2026 form, scoring his fourth half-century in six matches and reaching 1000 runs as captain. He has amassed 326 runs in six innings this year.

Suryakumar’s 29th T20I half-century

The 84* marked Suryakumar Yadav’s 29th half-century in T20Is. He started the year with 32 against New Zealand, followed by 82* and 57* in the next two matches, a low of 8 in Visakhapatnam, and a strong 63 off 30 in the final game against the Black Caps.

Arrival amid early collapse

Suryakumar walked in after India lost opener Ishan Kishan, with the score at 45/2 in the sixth over. The team soon slumped to 46/4 at the end of the powerplay as Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube fell in quick succession.

Playing at his home venue, Wankhede Stadium, the 36-year-old raced to his fifty off 36 balls, striking seven boundaries and one six. Despite Rinku Singh and Hardik Pandya departing cheaply, he refused to give up.

Key Partnerships and Late Surge

He forged a 41-run seventh-wicket stand with Axar Patel, including a massive 21-run 16th over off Saurabh Netravalkar. Displaying his trademark 360-degree shot-making, he hit fours and sixes off Netravalkar and Shadley van Schalkwyk (who earlier took 4/25).

Suryakumar blasted 21 runs off Netravalkar in the final over, helping India post a competitive fighting total against the USA.



