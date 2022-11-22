Napier: Hardik Pandya-led Team India arrived in Napier to play the third and final T20I of the series against New Zealand. Tim Southee would lead the Kiwi side as Kane Williamson would be missing out due to a pre-scheduled medical appointment.

The Men in Blue side is currently leading the series by 1-0 after winning the second T20I and as the first T20I was washed out due to rain, the Kiwi side would now have the chance to level the series and avoid a loss.

BCCI posted a video of Team India’s journey to Napier via bus on social media as they enjoyed scenic views of the New Zealand roads. This only made their journey more rejuvenating.

?? Of scenic routes, mountains and meadows and some fun along the way as #TeamIndia touchdown Napier ahead of the third and final T20I against New Zealand.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/zobGI3V0ml — BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2022

They made a pit stop during the journey, where they interacted with fans and clicked pictures with them. The skipper Hardik Pandya praised the road and said “Very beautiful. The roads are very narrow, but quite scenic sight. It’s a very beautiful drive, has a lot of good views and has a very beautiful lake as well. And you don’t get to see this much (scenic) beauty and these many nice people around the world”.

Suryakumar Yadav, the hero of the last match also mentioned how he enjoyed the view and napped during the journey. He said “It was extremely scenic, too beautiful. It was fun. Main to ek ghanta soya, ek ghanta pahad dekha (I slept for an hour, watched hills for another). Another two hours of the journey is left. Hopefully, it will be scenic all around”.